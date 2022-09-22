Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $6.30

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] traded at a low on 09/21/22, posting a -4.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35. The company report on September 20, 2022 that QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience Launches on Samsung Smart TVs.

Video commerce leaders QVC and HSN bring livestream shoppable app to Samsung Smart TV.

QVC® and HSN®, world leaders in multiplatform video commerce (“vCommerce”), have launched their interactive streaming shopping service on Samsung Smart TVs. The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience offers millions of Samsung Smart TV users QVC’s and HSN’s most robust, comprehensive video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one, easy-to-use, fully shoppable app. It is currently the only shopping app on Samsung Smart TV that allows viewers to complete purchases within the app and combines multiple channels of live content with video on demand. Samsung Smart TV users can sign into their QVC or HSN account to learn about their favorite products and complete purchases, all within the app. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3298805 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qurate Retail Inc. stands at 6.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.18%.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $998.84 million, with 381.00 million shares outstanding and 341.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 3298805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $3.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.92. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -32.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $764 million, or 88.30% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,701,086, which is approximately -2.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,262,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.52 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $58.11 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 60.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 52,586,068 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 55,630,787 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 216,964,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,181,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,234,774 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 24,198,253 shares during the same period.