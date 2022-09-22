Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] moved down -23.65: Why It’s Important

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] loss -23.65% or -0.52 points to close at $1.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3134430 shares. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”).

On July 29, 2022, the Company received a written notification from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department stating that the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares has been $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive trading days, from July 15, 2022 to July 28, 2022. Hence, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

It opened the trading session at $1.66, the shares rose to $1.88 and dropped to $1.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBTS points out that the company has recorded 320.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -572.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 3134430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for PBTS stock

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, PBTS shares gained by 21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 320.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.37, while it was recorded at 1.63 for the last single week of trading, and 0.71 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.39. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

An analysis of insider ownership at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.78% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 258,106, which is approximately 9.872% of the company’s market cap and around 19.89% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 157,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in PBTS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.23 million in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 517,843 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 919,319 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 593,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 843,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,790 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 78,021 shares during the same period.