Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Stock trading around $96.01 per share: What’s Next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.12%. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Philip Morris International Renews Call to Policymakers and Civil Society to Help End Smoking.

As UNGA convenes, PMI continues on its path of industry disruption and calls on all stakeholders to do their part in achieving a world without cigarettes.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is calling on policymakers, regulators, public health advocates, tobacco companies, and activists to unite behind bringing about the end of cigarette smoking.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock dropped by -4.93%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.38. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.46 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 3462202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $130 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $105, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.22, while it was recorded at 95.05 for the last single week of trading, and 98.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.75%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113,946 million, or 76.60% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 131,029,029, which is approximately 1.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,988,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.6 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.98 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 3.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 921 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 66,577,816 shares. Additionally, 840 investors decreased positions by around 55,010,966 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 1,065,221,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,186,810,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,961,486 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,453,020 shares during the same period.