Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] moved up 0.19: Why It’s Important

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] gained 0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $16.00 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Pan American Silver Reports Large Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate for its La Colorada Skarn Deposit.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”, or the “Company”) today announced an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned La Colorada Skarn deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico. The estimated indicated mineral resource totals 95.9 million tonnes containing 94.4 million ounces of silver, 2.7 million tonnes of zinc and 1.2 million tonnes of lead. In addition, the estimated inferred mineral resource now totals 147.8 million tonnes containing 132.9 million ounces of silver, 3.4 million tonnes of zinc and 1.5 million tonnes of lead. The updated mineral resource estimate is a significant increase relative to our previous mineral resource estimate released on August 4, 2020.

The mineral resource estimate is based on a US$45 per tonne unit cut-off value and an underground sub-level cave (SLC) mining method followed by processing through a selective flotation beneficiation plant that generates zinc and lead concentrates.

Pan American Silver Corp. represents 210.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.36 billion with the latest information. PAAS stock price has been found in the range of $15.745 to $16.5274.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 2729085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PAAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 517.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.52, while it was recorded at 15.91 for the last single week of trading, and 22.40 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $1,554 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,373,063, which is approximately -0.126% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,803,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.85 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $73.51 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly -45.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 9,918,530 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 9,915,413 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 77,296,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,130,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,231,503 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 899,911 shares during the same period.