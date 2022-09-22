Ouster Inc. [OUST] Revenue clocked in at $38.50 million, down -81.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] price plunged by -11.19 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Ouster Selects Benchmark as its Supply and Manufacturing Partner of the Year.

Benchmark Awarded for Excellence in Performance, Quality, and Responsiveness.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced it has been selected by Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, as its Supply and Manufacturing Partner of the Year. Ouster has outsourced manufacturing to Benchmark’s Thailand facility since 2017.

A sum of 3525395 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.50M shares. Ouster Inc. shares reached a high of $1.14 and dropped to a low of $0.9857 until finishing in the latest session at $0.99.

The one-year OUST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.43. The average equity rating for OUST stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75.

OUST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.38. With this latest performance, OUST shares dropped by -32.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.32 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5985, while it was recorded at 1.1412 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0135 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ouster Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ouster Inc. [OUST] shares currently have an operating margin of -296.95 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Ouster Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.94.

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

OUST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

Ouster Inc. [OUST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 32.50% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,181,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.05 million in OUST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.75 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly -9.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 7,715,756 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,146,265 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 46,307,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,169,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,422,652 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 458,008 shares during the same period.