Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell -81.92% so far this year. What now?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] slipped around -1.59 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.87 at the close of the session, down -5.79%. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Novavax Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Expanded Emergency Use Authorization in Taiwan for Use in Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has granted expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) for Nuvaxovid™ (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adolescents aged 12 through 17.

“In Taiwan, we have seen strong use of our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in adults and are pleased to expand availability to adolescents aged 12 through 17 as we prepare for more time spent indoors during the fall and winter months and possible COVID-19 surges,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “We believe that our vaccine, developed using an innovative approach to traditional technology, may help increase adolescent vaccination rates.”.

Novavax Inc. stock is now -81.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $27.87 and lowest of $25.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 260.69, which means current price is +0.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 3037489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $121.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $315 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $198, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.52. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -27.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.61 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.27, while it was recorded at 28.94 for the last single week of trading, and 73.91 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $877 million, or 44.50% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,350,925, which is approximately 5.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,258,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.17 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.75 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 18.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,887,136 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 6,553,630 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 20,443,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,884,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,247,438 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,368 shares during the same period.