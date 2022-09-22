National Bank Financial lifts Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] price plunged by -0.47 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Arthur Kacprzak Steps Down; Darren Myers is appointed Algonquin’s Chief Financial Officer.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN” or “the Company”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Darren Myers Chief Financial Officer. This follows the decision of Arthur Kacprzak to step down from this role effective immediately. Mr. Kacprzak has agreed to remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of 2022 to support a smooth transition to his successor.

“I am delighted to have a financial executive with Darren’s proven leadership join Algonquin as the company continues to lead the decarbonization transformation in the energy and water industries. Darren has served as CFO for two premier Canadian public corporations and has significant capital markets experience in Canada and the US,” said AQN Chief Executive Officer Arun Banskota. “The Company will benefit from his breadth and depth of experience in finance, his strategic leadership, and commitment to ensuring a strong balance sheet as we continue to grow both our regulated and renewable businesses and provide strong returns to our shareholders.”.

A sum of 3453551 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares reached a high of $12.995 and dropped to a low of $12.685 until finishing in the latest session at $12.75.

The one-year AQN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.92. The average equity rating for AQN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on AQN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

AQN Stock Performance Analysis:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, AQN shares dropped by -9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.77 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AQN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 7.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,553 million, or 45.95% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 40,448,057, which is approximately 3.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 37,894,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.16 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $292.61 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 2.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 26,595,031 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 11,567,450 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 240,465,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,627,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,215,901 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,380,205 shares during the same period.