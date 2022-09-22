Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] moved down -0.48: Why It’s Important

Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MNTV] traded at a low on 09/21/22, posting a -0.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.28. The company report on September 13, 2022 that SurveyMonkey Urges Business Leaders to “Give the People What They Want”.

New integrated campaign aims to build SurveyMonkey brand awareness with streaming campaign featuring actor Giancarlo Esposito.

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, has launched an integrated campaign representing SurveyMonkey’s first foray into streaming with new ads featuring actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad,” “Do the Right Thing,” “The Mandalorian”). With a new tagline, “Give the people what they want,” the mass market campaign reaches out to business leaders to listen to their customers and employees to make better business decisions. Momentive partnered with digital-first agency PMG to lead the campaign holistically across data, strategy, creative, influencer marketing, and media, to reinforce SurveyMonkey as a culturally-relevant brand and business solution, particularly during these turbulent times.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2661975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Momentive Global Inc. stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.93%.

The market cap for MNTV stock reached $968.12 million, with 148.65 million shares outstanding and 127.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, MNTV reached a trading volume of 2661975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTV shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Momentive Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $28 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Momentive Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momentive Global Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNTV in the course of the last twelve months was 80.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MNTV stock performed recently?

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.56. With this latest performance, MNTV shares dropped by -11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.21 for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 13.58 for the last 200 days.

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.48 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Momentive Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.56.

Momentive Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momentive Global Inc. go to -9.46%.

Insider trade positions for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]

There are presently around $747 million, or 81.70% of MNTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,740,608, which is approximately -4.466% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 11,035,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.31 million in MNTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $61.1 million in MNTV stock with ownership of nearly 2.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Momentive Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ:MNTV] by around 19,370,753 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 20,327,678 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 79,265,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,963,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNTV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,611,159 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,943,551 shares during the same period.