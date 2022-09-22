Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Is Currently -5.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.84%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Marriott International Signs Agreement with Bain Capital Credit and Omnam Group to Bring EDITION Hotels Brand to Italy’s Lake Como.

Marriott International, Inc., today announced it has signed an agreement with Bain Capital Credit and Omnam Group to bring its EDITION Hotels brand to Lake Como. Owned and developed by Bain Capital and Omnam Group through a fund managed by Kryalos SGR, The Lake Como EDITION is slated to open in 2025 with 145 luxurious guest rooms, including two penthouse suites, a lively lobby bar, a floating pool, and multiple restaurants and bars overlooking Lake Como with breath-taking views of the Bellagio mountains. The property is a 19th century building located on the western shore of the prestigious Lake Como, a short drive from Central Milan. It will be converted into a luxury lifestyle destination that brings new life to Lake Como while honoring the intimate history of the building and its rich heritage.

“We are excited to work with Bain Capital Credit and Omnam Group to introduce the EDITION Hotels brand to one of Italy’s most beautiful destinations,” said Josh Fluhr, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, EDITION Hotels, Marriott International. “Today’s signing demonstrates guests continued demand for luxury accommodations and experiences.”.

Over the last 12 months, MAR stock rose by 4.34%. The one-year Marriott International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.44. The average equity rating for MAR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.44 billion, with 328.20 million shares outstanding and 263.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, MAR stock reached a trading volume of 3259544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $173.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $180 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAR stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 156 to 182.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.84. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.65, while it was recorded at 155.99 for the last single week of trading, and 161.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marriott International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 119.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.37.

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MAR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to 41.50%.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,455 million, or 62.30% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,486,888, which is approximately 4.67% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,218,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in MAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.97 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly -10.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 496 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 17,303,890 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 17,162,293 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 164,323,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,789,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,579,333 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 5,364,640 shares during the same period.