Market cap of Yoshiharu Global Co. [YOSH] reaches 24.17M – now what?

Yoshiharu Global Co. [NASDAQ: YOSH] price surged by 6.54 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Yoshiharu Global Co. Appoints Gateway Group to Lead Investor Relations Program.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) (“Yoshiharu” or the “Company”), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, has appointed Gateway Group, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to grow and lead its investor relations program, provide corporate messaging and engage with the investment community alongside the Company.

Gateway will work closely with Yoshiharu’s management team to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include refining the Company’s investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences.

A sum of 3299245 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.33M shares. Yoshiharu Global Co. shares reached a high of $1.83 and dropped to a low of $1.398 until finishing in the latest session at $1.63.

Guru’s Opinion on Yoshiharu Global Co. [YOSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yoshiharu Global Co. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24.

YOSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Yoshiharu Global Co. [YOSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.74.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.7400 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Yoshiharu Global Co. Fundamentals:

Yoshiharu Global Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.