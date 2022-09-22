Market cap of Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] reaches 65.29B – now what?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] loss -1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $88.68 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Nutrien Announces Appointment of Ken Seitz as President and CEO.

Strong leadership advances Nutrien’s strategy to safely and sustainably feed a growing world.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR), the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Ken Seitz as its President and CEO, effective August 8, 2022. Mr. Seitz will also join the Nutrien Board of Directors. The announcement follows an extensive seven-month global search including internal and external candidates led by the Board and supported by a world-class executive recruitment firm with a dedicated agriculture and chemical practice.

Nutrien Ltd. represents 550.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.29 billion with the latest information. NTR stock price has been found in the range of $88.64 to $91.425.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 3136268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $111.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for NTR stock

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.65, while it was recorded at 88.65 for the last single week of trading, and 87.21 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 8.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $30,826 million, or 68.98% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 27,407,247, which is approximately -9.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 26,564,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.61 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 32,120,282 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 34,607,287 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 280,878,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,605,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,212,077 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 10,312,810 shares during the same period.