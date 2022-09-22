Market cap of Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] reaches 11.39B – now what?

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NMR] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.51 during the day while it closed the day at $3.44. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Nomura Files Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2022. The report can be accessed via Nomura’s website at:.

Nomura Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NMR stock has declined by -6.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.87% and lost -20.55% year-on date.

The market cap for NMR stock reached $11.39 billion, with 3.02 billion shares outstanding and 3.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, NMR reached a trading volume of 3716023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Nomura Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nomura Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomura Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93.

NMR stock trade performance evaluation

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, NMR shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 3.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +75.23. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Total Capital for NMR is now 0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 798.71. Additionally, NMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 301.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] managed to generate an average of $5,378,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomura Holdings Inc. go to 10.90%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. [NMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $134 million, or 1.00% of NMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMR stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 9,178,906, which is approximately 9.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,846,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.55 million in NMR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $13.18 million in NMR stock with ownership of nearly -13.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nomura Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Nomura Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NMR] by around 12,852,911 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 4,263,013 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,836,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,952,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 935,711 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,675 shares during the same period.