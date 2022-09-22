Market cap of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] reaches 11.68B – now what?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] price plunged by -1.69 percent to reach at -$0.94. The company report on September 8, 2022 that DocuSign Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world’s #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign agreement platform, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

“We delivered solid Q2 results, with a strong finish to the first half of the year. These results reflect the focus and dedication of our team on execution during this transition period, with a stronger foundation in place to deliver in the second half of the year. We enter this next phase with a clear set of vital few deliverables for our people initiatives and product roadmap, while driving sustainable and profitable growth at scale,” said Maggie Wilderotter, DocuSign’s Interim CEO and Board Chair. “We have a $50 billion market opportunity, an industry leading digital agreement platform, strong market position, and an experienced leadership team. I have total confidence our team will successfully deliver for all stakeholders.”.

A sum of 3702863 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.49M shares. DocuSign Inc. shares reached a high of $57.6685 and dropped to a low of $54.55 until finishing in the latest session at $54.60.

The one-year DOCU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.87. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $85.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $80 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $54, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 26.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.83. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.75, while it was recorded at 56.70 for the last single week of trading, and 93.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,411 million, or 79.10% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,273,597, which is approximately 5.574% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,291,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.52 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $470.28 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 55.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 24,014,460 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 23,868,354 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 106,162,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,045,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,402,731 shares, while 216 institutional investors sold positions of 7,018,100 shares during the same period.