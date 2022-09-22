Market cap of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] reaches 28.16M – now what?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.59%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that AgriFORCE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced that Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE, and Mauro Pennella, President of AgriFORCE, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th – 14th, 2022. The event will include virtual participation as well as in-person participation at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community throughout the conference.

Over the last 12 months, AGRI stock dropped by -23.04%. The one-year AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.76. The average equity rating for AGRI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.16 million, with 16.52 million shares outstanding and 10.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 331.07K shares, AGRI stock reached a trading volume of 18738895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRI shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

AGRI Stock Performance Analysis:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, AGRI shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8303, while it was recorded at 1.6810 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1509 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.81.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.10% of AGRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: FRIESS ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 452,015, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.34% of the total institutional ownership; VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 32,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in AGRI stocks shares; and 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $47000.0 in AGRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ:AGRI] by around 572,180 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 210,335 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 141,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 641,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 567,490 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 130,534 shares during the same period.