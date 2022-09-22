Market Analysts see Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gaining to $195. Time to buy?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] loss -3.39% on the last trading session, reaching $171.95 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that BHP, Caterpillar, and Finning announce an agreement to replace entire haul truck fleet at Escondida Mine in Chile.

The Cat® 798 AC Electric Drive Mining Truck.

Caterpillar Inc. represents 531.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.30 billion with the latest information. CAT stock price has been found in the range of $171.88 to $180.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 4035441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $209.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $260, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CAT stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 235 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 45.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.01, while it was recorded at 178.80 for the last single week of trading, and 202.34 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 11.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $63,555 million, or 71.40% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,577,185, which is approximately 0.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 39,778,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.84 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.31 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -2.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 954 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 18,602,993 shares. Additionally, 990 investors decreased positions by around 17,047,936 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 333,962,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,613,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,002,758 shares, while 187 institutional investors sold positions of 1,876,480 shares during the same period.