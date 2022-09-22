Market Analysts see Alight Inc. [ALIT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] closed the trading session at $7.87 on 09/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.84, while the highest price level was $8.21. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Alight announces launch of Wellbeing Marketplace, evolving the benefits ecosystem with flexibility and choice.

The Wellbeing Marketplace enables employers to create a comprehensive benefits experience that meet the unique needs of employees and their families.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider today announced the launch of its Wellbeing Marketplace to help employers unlock flexibility and bring more choice in benefit offerings for their diverse workforce needs through a curated network of lifestyle benefits from a trusted source.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.20 percent and weekly performance of -0.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 2815896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 118.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ALIT stock trade performance evaluation

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alight Inc. [ALIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,210 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 52,477,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.99 million in ALIT stocks shares; and NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $238.68 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 77,042,349 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 46,437,962 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 284,442,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,922,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,288,959 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 19,812,342 shares during the same period.