Market Analysts see Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -28.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.55%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Adamis Provides Update on the Phase 2/3 Trial of Tempol in COVID-19 Positive High-Risk Subjects.

Interim data from the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Tempol did not demonstrate statistical significance of its primary endpoint of clinical resolution of COVID-19 symptoms at day 14 versus placebo.

Over the last 12 months, ADMP stock dropped by -75.20%. The average equity rating for ADMP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.43 million, with 149.82 million shares outstanding and 148.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.89K shares, ADMP stock reached a trading volume of 5962868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

ADMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.55. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -19.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.78 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3656, while it was recorded at 0.3353 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4992 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -1451.97 and a Gross Margin at -211.14. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.70% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,480,688, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,787,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.35 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 5.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 274,956 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 335,823 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 12,250,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,861,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,286 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 256,764 shares during the same period.