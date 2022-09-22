Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $28

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] slipped around -0.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.55 at the close of the session, down -4.31%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Appoints Christopher Stavros as President and Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) today announced that Christopher Stavros, the Company’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, and has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Stephen Chazen, who has served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer since 2018 will no longer be able to serve in his positions due to serious health reasons.

“First and foremost, we would like to extend our deep support to Steve’s family,” said Dan Smith, who previously served as Magnolia’s Lead Independent Director and has been named as Chairman of the Board. “Steve is an exceptionally talented and revered leader, who will leave an extraordinary legacy on our industry. Not only has Steve led an evolution of Magnolia, but his influence has also shaped the oil & gas landscape and the greater business and Houston communities. He cares deeply about Magnolia and our employees and created opportunities for many throughout his career. We share a commitment to carrying out the initiatives Steve developed, both inside Magnolia and in our local communities.”.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock is now 14.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGY Stock saw the intraday high of $23.205 and lowest of $21.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.31, which means current price is +19.66% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, MGY reached a trading volume of 3227140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has MGY stock performed recently?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.84. With this latest performance, MGY shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.82, while it was recorded at 22.44 for the last single week of trading, and 22.80 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.88 and a Gross Margin at +68.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to 12.59%.

Insider trade positions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

There are presently around $4,283 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,028,899, which is approximately 0.285% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,147,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.98 million in MGY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $259.09 million in MGY stock with ownership of nearly -12.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY] by around 25,614,347 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 15,899,088 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 157,213,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,726,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGY stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,992,393 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,896,793 shares during the same period.