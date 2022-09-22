LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] is -14.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] traded at a low on 09/21/22, posting a -2.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.70. The company report on September 20, 2022 that LyondellBasell Named to the FTSE4Good Index.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced it has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2854879 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.66%.

The market cap for LYB stock reached $25.19 billion, with 328.00 million shares outstanding and 254.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 2854879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $95.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on LYB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -14.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.26 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.60, while it was recorded at 77.39 for the last single week of trading, and 96.16 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to -14.57%.

Insider trade positions for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

There are presently around $17,548 million, or 72.10% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,076,010, which is approximately 3.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,148,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in LYB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.63 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly -23.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 507 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 24,008,436 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 21,960,970 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 185,839,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,808,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,455,019 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,678 shares during the same period.