Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell -42.65% so far this year. What now?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.80%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Announces Extension of Expiration Date for Exchange Offers.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) today announced that it has extended the expiration date for each of its offers to exchange any and all of its outstanding unregistered senior notes listed below that were originally issued in private offerings for equal principal amounts of new issues of senior notes registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The exchange offers, which were originally scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, September 19, 2022, have been extended until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, September 23, 2022, unless further extended. All other terms, provisions and conditions of the exchange offers will remain in full force and effect.

The one-year Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.8. The average equity rating for KD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.42 billion, with 225.30 million shares outstanding and 202.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, KD stock reached a trading volume of 2967436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.02.

KD Stock Performance Analysis:

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, KD shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 13.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kyndryl Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,433 million, or 62.80% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,407,919, which is approximately 17.213% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 17,387,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.48 million in KD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $174.24 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly 11.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 55,792,710 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 16,935,945 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 65,354,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,083,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,395,552 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 4,623,128 shares during the same period.