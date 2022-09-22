KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] traded at a low on 09/21/22, posting a -1.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.94. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Zoom Video Communications Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Second quarter total revenue of $1,099.5 million, up 8% year over year.

Second quarter GAAP operating margin of 11.1% and non-GAAP operating margin of 35.8%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3239381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.79%.

The market cap for ZM stock reached $23.04 billion, with 298.55 million shares outstanding and 219.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 3239381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $107.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.21 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.35, while it was recorded at 78.05 for the last single week of trading, and 120.64 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

Insider trade positions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $12,002 million, or 63.10% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,883,713, which is approximately 5.837% of the company’s market cap and around 12.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,979,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $985.7 million in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $879.21 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 0.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

386 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 22,776,649 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 18,958,678 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 116,308,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,043,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,193,835 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 3,970,724 shares during the same period.