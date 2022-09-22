Kellogg Company [K] is 13.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] closed the trading session at $72.91 on 09/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.14, while the highest price level was $74.09. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Kellogg® and Little Debbie® Recreate Childhood Memories at the Breakfast Table with New Kellogg’s® Little Debbie® Nutty Buddy® Cereal.

From the creators of Cosmic® Brownies and Oatmeal Creme Pies cereals, Kellogg and Little Debbie® add another nostalgia-inducing cereal to their lineup.

Kellogg’s® and Little Debbie® are bringing back sweet moments of nostalgia by expanding their lineup of classic treat-inspired cereals with their latest collab: Kellogg’s® Little Debbie® Nutty Buddy® Cereal.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.18 percent and weekly performance of 3.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, K reached to a volume of 2969545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $74.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $81 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $62, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on K stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 74 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 48.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

K stock trade performance evaluation

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.43, while it was recorded at 71.46 for the last single week of trading, and 68.23 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kellogg Company [K] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.30%.

Kellogg Company [K]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,043 million, or 87.10% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 57,316,450, which is approximately -1.507% of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,692,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.01 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 16,056,072 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 15,769,591 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 256,793,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,619,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,181,284 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,232,494 shares during the same period.