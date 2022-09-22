Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Stock trading around $14.85 per share: What’s Next?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.62 during the day while it closed the day at $14.85. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Summary of Key Actions in Strategic Financial Repositioning.

Outstanding debt reduced by 54% or $388.9 million and annual cash interest expense reduced by 58% or $13.6 million.

Company well-positioned to drive continued growth in PBC, progress NASH program, expand and advance pipeline.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -13.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICPT stock has inclined by 16.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.53% and lost -8.84% year-on date.

The market cap for ICPT stock reached $609.74 million, with 41.13 million shares outstanding and 39.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 915.17K shares, ICPT reached a trading volume of 2982744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $17 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICPT in the course of the last twelve months was 265.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ICPT stock trade performance evaluation

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.36. With this latest performance, ICPT shares dropped by -18.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.08 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.32, while it was recorded at 17.01 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.34 and a Gross Margin at +96.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.15.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $363 million, or 70.10% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 3,476,632, which is approximately 7.909% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,718,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.37 million in ICPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.26 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly 5.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 2,667,607 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,651,853 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 19,123,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,443,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 374,818 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 603,659 shares during the same period.