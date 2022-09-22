HSBC Securities slashes price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] – find out why.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] traded at a low on 09/21/22, posting a -3.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.08. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform Grows to More Than a Quarter Million Users Globally.

Digital Platform is Helping Accelerate Drug Discovery and Influence Improved Healthcare by Modernizing Clinical Trials.

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced that its Shared Investigator Platform (SIP), a life sciences Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that streamlines clinical trials to improve the speed of pharmaceutical drug discovery, has surpassed 250,000 users across 100 countries worldwide. This digital platform facilitates research and collaboration around the globe by allowing clinical study documents and safety notifications to be easily and securely exchanged across site and sponsor teams.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4036013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $31.03 billion, with 520.00 million shares outstanding and 516.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 4036013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $77.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $82 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58.50 to $89, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CTSH stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 93 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.49 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.24, while it was recorded at 61.90 for the last single week of trading, and 77.90 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 10.30%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $28,341 million, or 93.20% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,107,367, which is approximately 7.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,239,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.66 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -4.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 26,573,685 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 34,861,320 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 410,283,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 471,718,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,075,588 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,765,199 shares during the same period.