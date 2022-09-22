Haleon plc [HLN] fell -20.13% so far this year. What now?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] gained 1.35% on the last trading session, reaching $5.99 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Centrum Silver is Now Clinically Shown to Support Cognitive Health in Older Adults.

New Study of Centrum Silver from COSMOS-Mind Demonstrates Significant Improvements in Participants’ Cognitive Function.

New study results released today on the large-scale, clinical trial COSMOS-Mind, suggests that those who took Centrum Silver demonstrated significant improvement in cognitive function in comparison to placebo. These new findings provide additional evidence on the benefits of multivitamin supplementation in older adults.

Haleon plc represents 4.79 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.70 billion with the latest information. HLN stock price has been found in the range of $5.91 to $6.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.20M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 5942198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Haleon plc [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading.

Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.