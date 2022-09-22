Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Revenue clocked in at $8.37 billion, up 6.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] loss -1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $20.83 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022. The dividend is payable on October 5, 2022.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company represents 309.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.84 billion with the latest information. GPK stock price has been found in the range of $20.82 to $21.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 2754429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on GPK stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for GPK stock

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.24. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.35, while it was recorded at 21.61 for the last single week of trading, and 20.76 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +15.05. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 27.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

There are presently around $6,187 million, or 98.50% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,561,603, which is approximately 2.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 21,282,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $443.31 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $327.72 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 4.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 31,894,022 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 28,224,739 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 236,897,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,016,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,412,772 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,311,273 shares during the same period.