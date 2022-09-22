Goldman slashes price target on First Solar Inc. [FSLR] – find out why.

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] closed the trading session at $135.57 on 09/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $132.39, while the highest price level was $140.64. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Azure Power Signs Agreement for 600 MW of First Solar’s High-Performance Modules.

Azure Power signs on as launch customer for modules made in India by First Solar.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.54 percent and weekly performance of -0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 100.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, FSLR reached to a volume of 3088920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $132.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $104.50 to $141. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $136, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.81.

FSLR stock trade performance evaluation

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.94 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.10, while it was recorded at 134.75 for the last single week of trading, and 84.26 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,047 million, or 82.20% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,771,973, which is approximately 10.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,321,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $498.61 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 26.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 8,749,794 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 5,885,542 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 66,851,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,486,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 993,456 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,053,867 shares during the same period.