FREYR Battery [FREY] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $19

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] gained 17.12% or 2.25 points to close at $15.39 with a heavy trading volume of 29714605 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that FREYR Battery Selects Mpac Group to Deliver Cell Manufacturing Equipment for Giga Arctic.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has awarded an agreement to U.K.-based Mpac Group (“Mpac”), featuring its Lambert product line for automated casting and unit cell assembly equipment for its planned battery cell production facilities in Norway.

It opened the trading session at $14.25, the shares rose to $15.95 and dropped to $13.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FREY points out that the company has recorded 44.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -139.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, FREY reached to a volume of 29714605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for FREYR Battery stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FREY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for FREY stock

FREYR Battery [FREY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.41. With this latest performance, FREY shares gained by 52.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.01 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 14.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.36.

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at FREYR Battery [FREY]

There are presently around $1,005 million, or 49.20% of FREY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 12,490,291, which is approximately -2.309% of the company’s market cap and around 24.02% of the total institutional ownership; KIM, LLC, holding 11,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.99 million in FREY stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $176.99 million in FREY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in FREYR Battery [NYSE:FREY] by around 14,181,317 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 12,458,008 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 38,642,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,281,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,227,577 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,514,090 shares during the same period.