For Volta Inc. [VLTA], Analyst sees a drop to $2.50. What next?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.08 at the close of the session, down -5.88%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Volta Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

Second Quarter Revenue increased 83% Quarter-over-Quarter and 121% Year-over-Year to $15.3 million.

Media Revenue increased 83% Quarter-over-Quarter and 73% Year-over-Year to $11.2 million.

Volta Inc. stock is now -71.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLTA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.21 and lowest of $2.025 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.23, which means current price is +70.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, VLTA reached a trading volume of 3171588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on VLTA stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VLTA shares from 3 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.49. With this latest performance, VLTA shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44.

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $96 million, or 27.60% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,180,153, which is approximately 309.792% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,722,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.9 million in VLTA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.11 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 327.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 23,242,886 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 12,492,865 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 10,540,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,276,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,577,278 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,648,104 shares during the same period.