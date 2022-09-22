For Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND], Analyst sees a rise to $6.50. What next?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.27 during the day while it closed the day at $3.14. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Nextdoor, the Neighbourhood Network, Named Exclusive Partner and Proud Supporter of Toronto FC.

New multi-year partnership will recognize GTA fans making a difference in their neighbourhoods with launch of ‘Neighbour of the Match’ campaign.

Nextdoor, the neighbourhood network, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Toronto FC. Building on the spirit of the fans and the passion of neighbours, this multi-year deal will feature community and in-venue activations at BMO Field and marks the club’s first official community-app partnership.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -4.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIND stock has declined by -6.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.61% and lost -60.20% year-on date.

The market cap for KIND stock reached $1.24 billion, with 385.13 million shares outstanding and 152.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, KIND reached a trading volume of 2983574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $3.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KIND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

KIND stock trade performance evaluation

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.20 and a Current Ratio set at 21.20.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $287 million, or 65.60% of KIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,697,393, which is approximately 94.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,099,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.57 million in KIND stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20.8 million in KIND stock with ownership of nearly -1.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KIND] by around 31,098,730 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 15,879,384 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 44,268,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,246,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIND stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,108,196 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,158,244 shares during the same period.