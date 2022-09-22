For Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] closed the trading session at $3.07 on 09/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.065, while the highest price level was $3.30. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Hyliion Holdings to Host Special Investor Event Today.

“Virtual Ride and Drive” to Showcase Company’s Hypertruck ERX Powertrain Solution.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, will host a Virtual Ride and Drive event today, September 13, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.48 percent and weekly performance of 0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, HYLN reached to a volume of 3148625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 780.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

HYLN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.94 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.11 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -48048.50 and a Gross Margin at -2076.00. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48024.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.57.

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.10 and a Current Ratio set at 28.10.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $142 million, or 30.60% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,034,862, which is approximately 11.818% of the company’s market cap and around 19.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,806,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.11 million in HYLN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.99 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 4.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyliion Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 5,449,813 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,337,299 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 36,420,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,207,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 613,018 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 289,973 shares during the same period.