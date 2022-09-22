Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] fell -47.29% so far this year. What now?

Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ: EVAX] price surged by 22.63 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Important Milestone Reached for Evaxion Biotech’s EVX-01 Personalized Cancer Therapy.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies, reached an important milestone announcing today that it had enrolled its first patient in the global phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01, the Company’s personalized cancer therapy for the treatment of melanoma.

In the company’s first phase 2b clinical trial, Evaxion is evaluating the efficacy and safety of EVX-01 in adults with metastatic melanoma. The trial is being conducted globally at clinical sites across the US, Europe, and Australia in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., which is supplying the trial with its PD-1 inhibitor, KEYTRUDA®.

A sum of 46115043 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 31.49K shares. Evaxion Biotech A/S shares reached a high of $3.5199 and dropped to a low of $2.15 until finishing in the latest session at $2.33.

The one-year EVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.97. The average equity rating for EVAX stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVAX shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evaxion Biotech A/S is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

EVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, EVAX shares dropped by -13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5400, while it was recorded at 2.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evaxion Biotech A/S Fundamentals:

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Evaxion Biotech A/S [EVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of EVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVAX stocks are: TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C. with ownership of 122,000, which is approximately -27.698% of the company’s market cap and around 42.47% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 83,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in EVAX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $27000.0 in EVAX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evaxion Biotech A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Evaxion Biotech A/S [NASDAQ:EVAX] by around 82,536 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 534,097 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 389,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVAX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,700 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 482,192 shares during the same period.