D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Is Currently -1.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -1.59% or -1.16 points to close at $71.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4010465 shares. The company report on September 13, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings on November 9, 2022.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 728765. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 46464. The teleconference replay will be available through November 16, 2022. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through January 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $71.91, the shares rose to $72.56 and dropped to $71.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHI points out that the company has recorded -13.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 4010465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $94.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.36, while it was recorded at 70.95 for the last single week of trading, and 80.02 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.41 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 29.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.61. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $354,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 11.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $21,367 million, or 87.00% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,014,899, which is approximately -2.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 32,800,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.19 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly -3.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 39,216,129 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 27,485,587 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 230,345,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,046,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,323,404 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 4,180,121 shares during the same period.