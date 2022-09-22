Cepton Inc. [CPTN] Stock trading around $2.09 per share: What’s Next?

Cepton Inc. [NASDAQ: CPTN] jumped around 0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.09 at the close of the session, up 17.42%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Cepton Adds Lidar Digital Twin to NVIDIA DRIVE Sim, Advancing the Development of Safe Autonomous Driving Technology.

Collaboration enriches NVIDIA DRIVE Sim’s library of vehicle, sensor and traffic models for accurate testing and validation.

Cutting-edge simulation platform provides true-to-life representation of Cepton lidar applications across various automotive use cases.

Cepton Inc. stock is now -78.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPTN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.5899 and lowest of $1.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.16, which means current price is +106.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 559.23K shares, CPTN reached a trading volume of 31140578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cepton Inc. [CPTN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPTN shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cepton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Cepton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cepton Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has CPTN stock performed recently?

Cepton Inc. [CPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.22. With this latest performance, CPTN shares gained by 62.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.51 for Cepton Inc. [CPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6000, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0600 for the last 200 days.

Cepton Inc. [CPTN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CPTN is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cepton Inc. [CPTN] managed to generate an average of $4,130,812 per employee.Cepton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Insider trade positions for Cepton Inc. [CPTN]

There are presently around $13 million, or 14.30% of CPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPTN stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,950,135, which is approximately 37.364% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,367,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 million in CPTN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.1 million in CPTN stock with ownership of nearly 420.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cepton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Cepton Inc. [NASDAQ:CPTN] by around 2,141,185 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 150,574 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,886,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,178,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPTN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,425 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 131,655 shares during the same period.