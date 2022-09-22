Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Stock trading around $1.07 per share: What’s Next?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.07 at the close of the session, up 1.90%. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Cenntro Announces Key Changes to the Board of Directors.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced the appointment of Dr. Yi Zeng to the Board of Directors, and the resignation of Justin Davis Rice from the Board of Directors of the Company.

Dr. Yi Zeng has served in several leadership positions and brings over 30 years of industry, research and education experience to Cenntro. He previously served as a Non-Executive Director of Range Resources Pty. Ltd (listed both in London and Australia stock exchanges), Managing Director of Lomon (Australia) Pty Ltd, Asia Pacific Regional Marketing Manager of Titaniu, and Principal Scientist at BHP Exploration & Mining Technology, Melbourne, Australia. Dr. Zeng received a PhD in Applied Geophysics at Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand which was the capstone of a prestigious academic study in geophysics, a Postgraduate diploma at Geothermal Institute of Auckland University, New Zealand, and a MSc in Applied Geophysical Exploration from Chengdu College of Geology, China.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is now -80.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CENN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.13 and lowest of $1.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.17, which means current price is +3.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 3808036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has CENN stock performed recently?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.05. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -20.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.81 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4524, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2769 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Insider trade positions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $22 million, or 8.20% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,220,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,506,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.78 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 1198.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 19,269,968 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,112,616 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,393,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,989,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,489,495 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,238,227 shares during the same period.