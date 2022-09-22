Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] stock Resumed by Stephens analyst, price target now $19

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CBIO] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $0.50 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Announces September 21, 2022 as the Ex-Dividend Date for Special Cash Dividend of $1.43 per share.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) (“Catalyst,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced that the ex-dividend date for the special, one-time cash dividend of $1.43 per share to holders of the Company’s Common Stock previously disclosed by the Company will be September 21, 2022. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2022. Stockholders of record on the record date who sell their shares prior to the ex-dividend date will not receive the special dividend. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $45 million.

The Company anticipates that it may declare one or more additional special dividends in the future, although there can be no assurance that such distributions will occur or the timing of such distributions.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. represents 31.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.83 million with the latest information. CBIO stock price has been found in the range of $0.4657 to $0.5648.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, CBIO reached a trading volume of 12819067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBIO shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

Trading performance analysis for CBIO stock

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, CBIO shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.62 for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8474, while it was recorded at 1.6661 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1017 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.90 and a Current Ratio set at 18.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]

There are presently around $4 million, or 26.00% of CBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,755,903, which is approximately 13.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,373,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in CBIO stocks shares; and MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP, currently with $0.5 million in CBIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CBIO] by around 1,512,528 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,274,601 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,247,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,034,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBIO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,174,739 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,281,841 shares during the same period.