Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is -53.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.04%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that PRINCESS CRUISES, FUJI SPORTS AND FUJI MATS FORM EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO FACILITATE GLOBAL MARTIAL ARTS EXPERIENCES AT SEA.

The First Princess and FUJI Adventures Cruise Takes Place January 7-14, 2023 on Sky Princess in the Caribbean.

FUJI Sports (FUJI), the outfitter and equipment provider for more than 18 million martial arts competitors and academies worldwide since 1969, and FUJI Mats, the worldwide leading supplier of premium mats, facility equipment, and design services, have announced a partnership with Princess Cruises that will now make FUJI the exclusive cruise partner to stage seminars, events and competitions spanning the globe.

Over the last 12 months, CUK stock dropped by -59.41%.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.07 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 248.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, CUK stock reached a trading volume of 2909731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18.

CUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 14.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $208 million, or 16.50% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 10,002,403, which is approximately 0.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,078,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.83 million in CUK stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $13.22 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 3.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 2,632,255 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,729,538 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,886,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,247,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,121 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 735,455 shares during the same period.