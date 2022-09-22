Barclays slashes price target on SunPower Corporation [SPWR] – find out why.

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.48 at the close of the session, up 0.04%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that SunPower Announces Progress Toward 25X25 Commitments.

New investments and strategic alliances support the economic and resiliency benefits of solar and storage across the nation.

Teams up with McKinsey & Company, GRID Alternatives and Solar Energy International to help attract, retain and train women for careers in solar.

SunPower Corporation stock is now 26.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPWR Stock saw the intraday high of $27.48 and lowest of $26.1401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.61, which means current price is +107.20% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 2729068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $22.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.12, while it was recorded at 26.74 for the last single week of trading, and 19.71 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.72 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.33.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

There are presently around $1,688 million, or 39.30% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,872,042, which is approximately 16.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,182,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.66 million in SPWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $123.13 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 9,336,362 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 5,960,526 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 48,441,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,737,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,716,660 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,348 shares during the same period.