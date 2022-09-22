B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Geron Corporation [GERN] – find out why.

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] closed the trading session at $2.54 on 09/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.51, while the highest price level was $2.695. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Geron Appoints Biopharma Veteran John F. McDonald to Board of Directors.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of John F. McDonald as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective September 7, 2022.

“With his three decades in the biopharmaceutical industry across business development and investment and corporate strategy, John is a highly respected and seasoned R&D executive with valuable pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience. We enthusiastically welcome him to the Board,” said John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe John’s expertise will add commercial and strategic perspectives in guiding our objectives to advance imetelstat towards potential registration and commercialization.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 108.20 percent and weekly performance of -11.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 103.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 96.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, GERN reached to a volume of 3192965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 792.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

GERN stock trade performance evaluation

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.19. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 1.54 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $493 million, or 52.40% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,181,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.04 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.12 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 13.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 15,200,414 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,096,560 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 174,650,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,947,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,837 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,049,445 shares during the same period.