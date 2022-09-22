AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] Stock trading around $0.16 per share: What’s Next?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.2197 during the day while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on September 19, 2022 that AnPac Bio Appeals NASDAQ Delisting Notice; Hearing Granted and Scheduled for October 20, 2022.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that on September 16, 2022, the Company filed a request for a hearing before the NASDAQ Hearings Panel to present its financial data including Shareholders’ Equity and plan with the applicable listing requirements. This request was due to a Staff determination letter (the “Letter”) on September 9, 2022 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of the Staff’s determination to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market due to the Company’s failure to regain compliance with the $1 per share bid price requirement of Listed Securities required for continued listing as set forth in Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “$1 Bid Rule”), following the 180 calendar day compliance period set forth in Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the “Compliance Period”). On September 16, 2022, Company received a letter from Nasdaq granting the appeal and scheduling the Nasdaq Hearings Panel for October 20, 2022. In the meantime, the Company will continue to be listed and its shares will continue to be traded on Nasdaq, pending a final written decision by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel after the October 20, 2022 hearing.

On September 9, 2022, the Company received a Staff determination letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of the Staff’s determination to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market due to its failure to regain compliance with the $1 Bid Rule within the 180 calendar day Compliance Period. Earlier, on March 8, 2022, Nasdaq staff notified the Company that the bid price of its listed security had closed at less than $1 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days, and, as a result, did not comply with the $1 Bid Rule. In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until September 5, 2022, to regain compliance with the $1 Bid Rule. Since then, the Company has not regained compliance with the $1 Bid Rule, and Nasdaq staff believes that the Company is not eligible for a second 180 day Compliance Period because Nasdaq staff believes that the Company has not demonstrated compliance with the minimum $5,000,000 Shareholders’ Equity initial listing requirement for The Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq had written to the Company earlier that if Company has a Shareholders’ Equity above $5,000,000, it may obtain another 180 day period.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -7.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANPC stock has declined by -44.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.91% and lost -86.84% year-on date.

The market cap for ANPC stock reached $4.59 million, with 25.22 million shares outstanding and 19.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, ANPC reached a trading volume of 3053100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, ANPC shares dropped by -54.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2465, while it was recorded at 0.1524 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5298 for the last 200 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -589.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.13. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -659.93.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 116,628, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.06% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 68,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $10000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 152,636 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 431,556 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 90,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,147 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 384,845 shares during the same period.