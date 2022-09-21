ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] moved up 0.21: Why It’s Important

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.11%. The company report on August 31, 2022 that ZIM Announces Large-Scale Long-Term LNG Bunkering Agreement with Shell.

ZIM to Operate First LNG Fueled Vessels in Asia to USEC Trade.

Over the last 12 months, ZIM stock dropped by -46.95%. The one-year ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.29. The average equity rating for ZIM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.61 billion, with 119.99 million shares outstanding and 79.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, ZIM stock reached a trading volume of 4146013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $59.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ZIM stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZIM shares from 43.60 to 53.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZIM Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.11. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -41.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.09 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.70, while it was recorded at 29.89 for the last single week of trading, and 57.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Fundamentals:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,490 million, or 44.20% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,747,894, which is approximately -0.524% of the company’s market cap and around 33.42% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,768,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.53 million in ZIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $94.07 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 296.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

197 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 16,110,694 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 11,227,791 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 24,386,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,724,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,878,104 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,678,925 shares during the same period.