why KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.23

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] slipped around -1.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $47.68 at the close of the session, down -3.70%. The company report on September 20, 2022 that KKR Invests in Hero Future Energies in $450 Million Transaction KKR Invests in Hero Future Energies in $450 Million Transaction.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Hero Future Energies (“HFE” or the “Company”), the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR and the Hero Group will invest $450 million in the Company. This investment will position HFE for continued growth and support its efforts to expand its renewable energy capacity and capabilities across technologies such as solar, wind, battery storage, and green hydrogen, and into new markets over time. Through its range of solutions, HFE will also look to support companies in their efforts to decarbonize and transition towards sustainable energy sources to achieve their net zero emission goals.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock is now -36.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KKR Stock saw the intraday high of $49.16 and lowest of $47.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.90, which means current price is +7.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 3824530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $68.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.47.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.90, while it was recorded at 49.10 for the last single week of trading, and 57.61 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 5.85%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $21,836 million, or 54.10% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,461,425, which is approximately 5.412% of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,872,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.49 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 3.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 45,378,198 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 32,693,866 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 379,896,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,968,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,269,537 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,450,487 shares during the same period.