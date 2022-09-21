Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] loss -1.80% on the last trading session, reaching $87.75 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Constellation’s Nuclear Plants Ran at Near 100% Capacity During Scorching Summer Months as Carbon-Free Energy Rises to Meet the Climate Challenge.

Fierce storms, 1,000-year floods and blazing heat dominated national weather patterns this summer, but customers of Constellation nuclear plants from the East Coast to the Midwest enjoyed some of the nation’s highest levels of generation reliability. Led by 12 carbon-free nuclear plants operating 24/7 and delivering clean energy to millions of homes from the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions westward to Illinois, the grid experienced no electricity supply constraints.

“One of the greatest challenges we face as a nation is eliminating carbon emissions and continuing to reliably and affordably power our communities in the face of extreme weather driven by climate change,” said Bryan Hanson, executive vice president and chief generation officer, Constellation. “Our nuclear plants are among the most reliable sources of electricity on the planet, while also helping to address the climate crisis by providing carbon-free energy to millions of homes and businesses, when and where they need it.”.

Constellation Energy Corporation represents 327.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.09 billion with the latest information. CEG stock price has been found in the range of $87.56 to $90.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 4586640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $87.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

Trading performance analysis for CEG stock

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.90, while it was recorded at 87.51 for the last single week of trading.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

There are presently around $23,343 million, or 83.10% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,136,668, which is approximately 1.88% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,296,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.12 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly 12.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 34,678,923 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 24,422,754 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 206,915,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,017,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,368,462 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,618,795 shares during the same period.