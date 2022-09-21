Wall Street Analyst Initiated NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. What else is Wall St. saying

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] jumped around 6.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.79 at the close of the session, up 42.40%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Dong-A ST Co. Ltd. Announce Strategic Collaboration to License and Develop Portfolio of Dong-A’s Cardio-Metabolic Therapies.

Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Phase II Clinical Stage New Chemical Entity DA-1241 for the Treatment of NASH / Type 2 Diabetes and.

Phase I Ready DA-1726 for the Treatment of NASH / Obesity.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -43.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRBO Stock saw the intraday high of $25.83 and lowest of $14.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 123.90, which means current price is +181.14% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 371.59K shares, NRBO reached a trading volume of 7744314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 6.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

How has NRBO stock performed recently?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.47. With this latest performance, NRBO shares gained by 81.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.60, while it was recorded at 19.00 for the last single week of trading, and 22.81 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.60% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 6,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in NRBO stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $75000.0 in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 7,848 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 11,462 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,399 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,104 shares during the same period.