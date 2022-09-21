Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI] fell -90.42% so far this year. What now?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRI] traded at a low on 09/20/22, posting a -75.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.49. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel, combination antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases, including fibromyalgia, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10.0 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $5.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares of common stock at the public offering price less discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to further advance the clinical development of IMC-1 and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17426110 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virios Therapeutics Inc. stands at 22.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.75%.

The market cap for VIRI stock reached $3.61 million, with 8.33 million shares outstanding and 7.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 91.13K shares, VIRI reached a trading volume of 17426110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRI shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virios Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

How has VIRI stock performed recently?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -93.86. With this latest performance, VIRI shares dropped by -92.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.41 for Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.56.

Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.70% of VIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRI stocks are: MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 241,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in VIRI stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISORS LLC, currently with $22000.0 in VIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virios Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Virios Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRI] by around 72,097 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 32,307 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,030,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,135,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,082 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 28,589 shares during the same period.