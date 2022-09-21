Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock Downgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $4

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.63%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Virgin Galactic Appoints Matt Boguradzki as Vice President, Sales and Strategy.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced that former Rolls-Royce executive Matthew Boguradzki has been appointed Vice President, Sales and Strategy, effective today.

Boguradzki will lead Virgin Galactic’s sales team, supporting the Company’s commercial growth and developing its thriving customer community. He will oversee all sales efforts including strategy, sourcing, negotiation, and client management, and will report to Blair Rich, President and Chief Business Officer, Commercial and Consumer Operations.

Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock dropped by -79.47%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.7. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.37 billion, with 258.59 million shares outstanding and 207.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 5244918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $7.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on SPCE stock. On May 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 24 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 401.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.63. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.05 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

SPCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 9.90%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $453 million, or 38.80% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,098,967, which is approximately 6.169% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,604,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.35 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60.61 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 3.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 20,054,299 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 15,057,204 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 53,964,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,075,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,217,595 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,610,862 shares during the same period.