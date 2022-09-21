Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] is -80.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [NASDAQ: VRAX] traded at a high on 09/20/22, posting a 41.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.49. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Virax Biolabs Introduces Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kit.

Kits available in September for Distribution.

Virax Biolabs (“Virax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative diagnostics company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, announced today the distribution of a Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kits which has been launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union. The test kits are for use in point of care settings and can help healthcare professionals accurately identify a monkeypox infection in people suspected of carrying the monkeypox virus with results typically available in 15 minutes. It also serves as a valuable initial screening test for individuals that have been exposed to monkeypox infected patients or a high-risk environment. The specialized diagnostic kits can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 62592042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virax Biolabs Group Limited stands at 10.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.19%.

The market cap for VRAX stock reached $44.57 million, with 12.77 million shares outstanding and 4.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, VRAX reached a trading volume of 62592042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virax Biolabs Group Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 445.67.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.