TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] fell -42.37% so far this year. What now?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ: MEDS] closed the trading session at $1.36 on 09/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.19, while the highest price level was $1.50. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Wakefern Food Corp. and Bonum Health(TM), LLC (a TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink a Telemedicine Services Deal.

TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS)(“TRxADE” or the “Company”) an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, today announced that Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary, has signed a Telemedicine Services Distribution Deal with Wakefern Food Corp., to deploy telemedicine services throughout ShopRite pharmacy-led locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland.

Bonum Health will provide affordable telemedicine services and prescription discount savings to ShopRite customers by offering Bonum Health’s signature Mobile Health Services application and prescriber program, staffed by over 650+ Board-Certified Medical Providers. The service, which allows customers to connect virtually with doctors and healthcare providers, to get the care they need, also provides access to prescription discount savings through the innovative Bonum Health telemedicine application, which can be downloaded from both Google Play and Apple App stores.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.37 percent and weekly performance of 7.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.73K shares, MEDS reached to a volume of 29137144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEDS shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

MEDS stock trade performance evaluation

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4291, while it was recorded at 1.1670 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8428 for the last 200 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.33.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.10% of MEDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEDS stocks are: RIDGEWOOD INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 200,600, which is approximately 42.674% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 170,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in MEDS stocks shares; and NATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.15 million in MEDS stock with ownership of nearly -11.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ:MEDS] by around 97,335 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 47,961 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 441,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEDS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,333 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 22,243 shares during the same period.