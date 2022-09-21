The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Is Currently -5.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.13 during the day while it closed the day at $7.73. The company report on September 7, 2022 that The GEO Group Delivers Notice of Redemption for Remaining Senior Notes Due 2023.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO” or the “Company”) has delivered a notice of redemption for all of the remaining $125,734,000 in outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Senior Notes due April 1, 2023 (CUSIP No. 36159RAG8) (the “2023 Senior Notes”). The redemption of the 2023 Senior Notes will occur on October 6, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

The redemption price for the 2023 Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. GEO has deposited, with the trustee for the 2023 Senior Notes, the redemption price for the 2023 Senior Notes, using available cash on hand. As a result of such funding, the Indenture governing the 2023 Senior Notes has been discharged. Payment of the redemption price for the 2023 Senior Notes will be made through the Depository Trust Company.

The GEO Group Inc. stock has also loss -4.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEO stock has inclined by 20.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.51% and lost -0.26% year-on date.

The market cap for GEO stock reached $951.02 million, with 121.12 million shares outstanding and 118.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 3816699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

GEO stock trade performance evaluation

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.89 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $810 million, or 86.50% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,614,174, which is approximately 10.304% of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,209,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.76 million in GEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $104.98 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly -1.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 12,408,835 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,735,870 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 80,700,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,845,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,636,152 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,589,987 shares during the same period.