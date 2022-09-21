SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] is -65.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ: SOBR] traded at a high on 09/20/22, posting a 232.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.03. The company report on September 8, 2022 that SOBRsafe to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 14, 2022.

SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini will present at 12:30pm ET and will be available for one-on-one in-person and virtual meetings throughout both September 12 and September 14.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19641760 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SOBR Safe Inc. stands at 56.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.76%.

The market cap for SOBR stock reached $35.84 million, with 9.00 million shares outstanding and 8.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 190.14K shares, SOBR reached a trading volume of 19641760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOBR Safe Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11948.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 200.18. With this latest performance, SOBR shares gained by 163.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.02 for SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1000, while it was recorded at 1.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9800 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -591.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -192.06.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of SOBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOBR stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 166,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 33,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in SOBR stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $85000.0 in SOBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ:SOBR] by around 231,543 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,543 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.